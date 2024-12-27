Punjab Government Officials Meet Fasting Farmer Leader Amid Protests

A high-level delegation from the Punjab government met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Friday, as concerns grew over his health after a month-long fast demanding government action.

Despite urgings from officials and medical teams formed to provide round-the-clock monitoring, Dallewal remains adamant about refusing treatment.

State and union governments face increasing pressure to negotiate with the protesting farmers, with Dallewal's health worsening, prompting calls for urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)