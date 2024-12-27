Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Manmohan Singh's Funeral Site

Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed the Indian government rejected the request to perform Manmohan Singh’s funeral at a potential memorial site. Despite criticisms and requests from Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal for a more appropriate location, the state funeral is scheduled for Nigambodh Ghat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:49 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Manmohan Singh's Funeral Site
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal caused a stir by announcing that the Indian government declined the request from Manmohan Singh's family for a funeral at a site where a memorial could later be constructed.

While the government has confirmed that Singh will receive a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Badal are advocating for a more fitting location, in line with past practices for former prime ministers.

Badal expressed disbelief at the government's decision, highlighting Singh's distinguished leadership and contributions to India. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the location as a mark of respect to Singh's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024