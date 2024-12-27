Controversy Sparks Over Manmohan Singh's Funeral Site

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal caused a stir by announcing that the Indian government declined the request from Manmohan Singh's family for a funeral at a site where a memorial could later be constructed.

While the government has confirmed that Singh will receive a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Badal are advocating for a more fitting location, in line with past practices for former prime ministers.

Badal expressed disbelief at the government's decision, highlighting Singh's distinguished leadership and contributions to India. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the location as a mark of respect to Singh's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)