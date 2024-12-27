Controversy Sparks Over Manmohan Singh's Funeral Site
Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed the Indian government rejected the request to perform Manmohan Singh’s funeral at a potential memorial site. Despite criticisms and requests from Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal for a more appropriate location, the state funeral is scheduled for Nigambodh Ghat.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal caused a stir by announcing that the Indian government declined the request from Manmohan Singh's family for a funeral at a site where a memorial could later be constructed.
While the government has confirmed that Singh will receive a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Badal are advocating for a more fitting location, in line with past practices for former prime ministers.
Badal expressed disbelief at the government's decision, highlighting Singh's distinguished leadership and contributions to India. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the location as a mark of respect to Singh's legacy.
