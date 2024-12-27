Nation Bids Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92, prompting tributes nationwide. His funeral will be held at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honors as leaders and citizens remember his significant contributions to India's progress and economic reforms.

The government confirmed the state funeral arrangements for Saturday morning, with Singh's body lying in state at the All India Congress Committee headquarters for public homage. His passing has been marked by a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for his service.

Singh, known for his role in landmark economic reforms, left a lasting impact on India's development. His humble beginnings and rise to prominence serve as an inspiring legacy. Leaders across political lines paid their respects, highlighting his role as a true statesman and architect of India's economic transformation.

