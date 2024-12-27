Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, prompting nationwide mourning. His last rites will be held with full state honors in Delhi. Revered as an eminent statesman and architect of economic reforms, Singh's contributions shaped modern India. Leaders and citizens from across the nation pay respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:55 IST
Nation Bids Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92, prompting tributes nationwide. His funeral will be held at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honors as leaders and citizens remember his significant contributions to India's progress and economic reforms.

The government confirmed the state funeral arrangements for Saturday morning, with Singh's body lying in state at the All India Congress Committee headquarters for public homage. His passing has been marked by a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for his service.

Singh, known for his role in landmark economic reforms, left a lasting impact on India's development. His humble beginnings and rise to prominence serve as an inspiring legacy. Leaders across political lines paid their respects, highlighting his role as a true statesman and architect of India's economic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024