Controversy Arises Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial and Cremation

The Congress party has strongly criticized the Indian government's decision not to designate a location for the cremation and memorial of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The party accused the Union of insulting the enduring legacy of the nation's first Sikh prime minister.

Despite persistent calls from Congress leaders and public figures for a memorial that honors Singh's profound contributions to the nation, the Union home ministry has stated that Singh's last rites will be conducted at Nigambodh Ghat. This move has sparked considerable backlash from various political factions.

Dr. Singh, who passed away at 92, was celebrated for his significant role in steering India through economic turbulence. His passing has triggered a debate about how best to honor his memory, with many urging Prime Minister Modi to facilitate a fitting memorial.

