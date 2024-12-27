Left Menu

Poll Position: Kejriwal's Future Moves Questioned Amid BJP's Claims

BJP leader Parvesh Verma alleges AAP's Arvind Kejriwal might change his constituency for upcoming elections. Kejriwal, contesting from New Delhi since 2013, faces accusations against Verma for distributing money in his area. AAP demands an investigation, while Verma defends actions linked to a social group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, sparked controversy with his claims that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal might not contest from New Delhi in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kejriwal, who has represented the New Delhi constituency since 2013, dismissed these claims amid tension over alleged cash distributions by Verma in the area. Kejriwal criticized Verma's actions, invoking his late father's legacy.

The AAP has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate, urging an investigation into money laundering allegations against Verma. Meanwhile, the political landscape in Delhi heats up as elections approach this February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

