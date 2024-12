The United States on Friday sanctioned Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, alleging that he undermines democracy and aligns Georgia closer to Russia. Ivanishvili, who amassed his fortune in Russia's metals and telecommunications sectors during the 1990s, is accused of steering Georgia away from Western alliances.

Critics argue that Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream party has led the country towards a more authoritarian regime. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited Ivanishvili's actions undermining democratic processes, resulting in sanctions that freeze his U.S. assets, marking a period of strained relations between Georgia and the West.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze criticized the sanctions as 'blackmail,' claiming they are a consequence of Ivanishvili safeguarding Georgia from war. Despite claims from Georgian Dream of a commitment to democracy, EU membership talks were halted, triggering protests and crackdowns, with over 400 individuals detained.

