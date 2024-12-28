Memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh: Honoring a Visionary Leader

Left Menu

The Indian government has announced plans to allocate space for a memorial in honor of the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The announcement came from the Union Home Ministry, following a request from the Congress. Singh passed away at 92, leaving a lasting legacy of economic reforms.

The Indian government is set to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with a dedicated memorial space. This was confirmed by the Union Home Ministry in response to a request from the Congress party, conveyed to Singh's family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In its late-night announcement titled 'Facts of the matter regarding a memorial for Former Prime Minister Late Dr. Manmohan Singh,' the ministry detailed that space had been requested for Singh by the Congress chief. The decision was communicated promptly after a Cabinet meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The decision comes as preparatory arrangements, such as the formation of a Trust and space allocation, are underway. Singh's cremation, set to take place at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat with full state honors, has sparked criticism from the Congress, which regards the delay in memorial arrangements as a slight against India's first Sikh prime minister.

