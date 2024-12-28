Canada and U.S. Meet to Address Trade Tariff Tensions

On Friday, Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly held crucial talks with aides to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida. The primary agenda was to discuss the potential trade tariffs Trump may impose on Canadian imports after his office assumes office in January.

According to LeBlanc's office, the meeting was both positive and productive, involving discussions with Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The ministers highlighted the detrimental effects of a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, emphasizing the economic strain it could introduce to both nations.

The dialogue also covered Canada's measures to combat fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration. Canada remains committed to addressing these issues, as illustrated by its recent pledge to invest C$1.3 billion in border security initiatives. Meanwhile, on a lighter note, President Trump continued his social media derision of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, casting doubt on Trudeau's political future.

