Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India-US Relations

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in modernizing India and transforming US-India relations through the Civilian Nuclear Agreement, has passed away at 92. Condoleezza Rice and other global leaders lauded Singh's visionary leadership, acknowledging his contributions to global partnerships and India's economic progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-12-2024 07:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 07:15 IST
Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, has died in New Delhi at the age of 92. He was widely praised for his role in modernizing India's economy and transforming US-India relations, notably through the pivotal 2008 Civilian Nuclear Agreement.

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice described Singh as a great leader who took risks to secure transformative deals. Rice noted that his actions significantly changed the geopolitical landscape, expressing condolences to India.

Global leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and IMF's Gita Gopinath, acknowledged Singh's impact on both India and international economic relations. His legacy as an architect of US-India strategic partnerships endures strongly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

