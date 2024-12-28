Left Menu

A Nation Bids Farewell: The Last Journey of Manmohan Singh

India mourns the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related issues. The procession for his final journey began at the AICC headquarters, where Congress leaders paid tribute, leading to a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat.

The nation paid homage to one of its most esteemed leaders, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as his final journey commenced from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning.

The procession, which started amid resonant chants of 'Manmohan Singh Amar Rahe', saw Singh's flower-bedecked remains carried through the streets. Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, gathered at the headquarters to offer their respects. Family members, including Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and one of his daughters, also laid a wreath on his body.

The funeral, with state honors, was conducted at Nigambodh Ghat as the nation observes a seven-day mourning period, during which the national flag will remain at half-mast. Manmohan Singh, the visionary behind India's economic reforms, served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and passed away at 92 due to age-related complications.

