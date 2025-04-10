Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty Leads Vibrant Ram Navami Procession

Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty led a spirited Ram Navami procession in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, drawing thousands of onlookers. Accompanied by BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, Chakraborty inspired unity among Hindus. The lively event passed through key areas of Basirhat, marked by chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basirhat | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty spearheaded a vibrant Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday. The event captivated thousands, who eagerly gathered along Basirhat roadsides to witness the spectacle.

Chakraborty, along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, inspired unity and pride among Hindus as they traversed the key locations of Shonpukur, Chowmatha, Thana More, and Moylakhola in Basirhat town.

The procession, marked by spirited chants of 'Jai Shree Ram', underscored a call for Hindu solidarity, with Majumdar noting the increasing participation in Ram Navami rallies across Bengal. This cultural expression highlighted the vibrant celebration of Hindu identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

