Mithun Chakraborty Leads Vibrant Ram Navami Procession

Bollywood icon and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty spearheaded a vibrant Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday. The event captivated thousands, who eagerly gathered along Basirhat roadsides to witness the spectacle.

Chakraborty, along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, inspired unity and pride among Hindus as they traversed the key locations of Shonpukur, Chowmatha, Thana More, and Moylakhola in Basirhat town.

The procession, marked by spirited chants of 'Jai Shree Ram', underscored a call for Hindu solidarity, with Majumdar noting the increasing participation in Ram Navami rallies across Bengal. This cultural expression highlighted the vibrant celebration of Hindu identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)