BJP Criticizes Congress for Politicizing Dr. Manmohan Singh's Demise

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticizes Congress for allegedly politicizing the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, arguing the party never respected leaders outside the Gandhi family. Trivedi emphasizes Modi government's respectful gestures towards past leaders, including plans for a memorial in Singh's honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:46 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has launched a vehement critique of the Congress party, accusing them of politicizing the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Trivedi asserted that the Congress party historically lacks respect for leaders outside the influential Gandhi family circle.

Trivedi highlighted that since the Modi administration, there has been a concerted effort to honor past leaders from all political backgrounds, citing the awarding of the Bharat Ratna to Congress stalwarts like PV Narsimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee. He urged decorum in mourning the late leader's passing, indicating the government's plans to construct a memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The Indian government conveyed its decision to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, aiming to establish a memorial in Singh's name while respecting traditional protocols for state leaders. This effort aligns with Dr. Singh's impactful tenure, during which he navigated India's economic landscape and served as the nation's Prime Minister, leaving a legacy of growth and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

