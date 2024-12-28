BJP Criticizes Congress for Politicizing Dr. Manmohan Singh's Demise
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticizes Congress for allegedly politicizing the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, arguing the party never respected leaders outside the Gandhi family. Trivedi emphasizes Modi government's respectful gestures towards past leaders, including plans for a memorial in Singh's honor.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has launched a vehement critique of the Congress party, accusing them of politicizing the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Trivedi asserted that the Congress party historically lacks respect for leaders outside the influential Gandhi family circle.
Trivedi highlighted that since the Modi administration, there has been a concerted effort to honor past leaders from all political backgrounds, citing the awarding of the Bharat Ratna to Congress stalwarts like PV Narsimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee. He urged decorum in mourning the late leader's passing, indicating the government's plans to construct a memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh.
The Indian government conveyed its decision to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, aiming to establish a memorial in Singh's name while respecting traditional protocols for state leaders. This effort aligns with Dr. Singh's impactful tenure, during which he navigated India's economic landscape and served as the nation's Prime Minister, leaving a legacy of growth and reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Francois Bayrou: Navigating Uncertainty in French Politics
Gadkari Calls for Socio-Economic Reform over Caste Politics
Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stand: Constitution vs. BJP Politics
It had become Gandhi family's habit to insult and disregard Constitution: PM Modi during debate on 75 years of Constitution.
Debunking Myths: The Global Politics of Ashwagandha