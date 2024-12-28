Left Menu

Thrissur Mayor Accuses CPI Leader of Political Manipulation

Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese accused CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar of trying to align him with the BJP amidst accusations of political manipulation. Varghese defended his actions, claiming Sunil Kumar's accusations were attempts to scapegoat him for electoral losses. The controversy highlights shifting political allegiances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 28-12-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 11:25 IST
Thrissur Mayor Accuses CPI Leader of Political Manipulation
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political atmosphere, Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese has publicly accused CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar of strategically attempting to align him with the BJP. This accusation comes after Sunil Kumar criticized Varghese for his recent meeting with BJP state president K Surendran.

The alleged confrontation stems from Varghese's Christmas meeting with Surendran, during which a cake was shared, leading to allegations of shifting political loyalties. Sunil Kumar, a former LDF candidate who lost in the general elections, described the meeting as a planned political move.

Varghese rejected these accusations, labeling them as baseless and questioning Sunil Kumar's motives. He also challenged the CPI leader to address reports of personal meetings with BJP members. This controversy underscores ongoing tensions within the political landscape of Thrissur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024