Thrissur Mayor Accuses CPI Leader of Political Manipulation
Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese accused CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar of trying to align him with the BJP amidst accusations of political manipulation. Varghese defended his actions, claiming Sunil Kumar's accusations were attempts to scapegoat him for electoral losses. The controversy highlights shifting political allegiances.
In a charged political atmosphere, Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese has publicly accused CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar of strategically attempting to align him with the BJP. This accusation comes after Sunil Kumar criticized Varghese for his recent meeting with BJP state president K Surendran.
The alleged confrontation stems from Varghese's Christmas meeting with Surendran, during which a cake was shared, leading to allegations of shifting political loyalties. Sunil Kumar, a former LDF candidate who lost in the general elections, described the meeting as a planned political move.
Varghese rejected these accusations, labeling them as baseless and questioning Sunil Kumar's motives. He also challenged the CPI leader to address reports of personal meetings with BJP members. This controversy underscores ongoing tensions within the political landscape of Thrissur.
