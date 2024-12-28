Nation Mourns: Last Respects Paid to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Leaders and foreign dignitaries attended the funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi. Singh, who passed away at 92, was honored for his contributions, including India's economic reforms. A national mourning is being observed in his memory, with flags at half-mast for seven days.
Top Indian leaders and international dignitaries gathered in Delhi to pay their final respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present to lay wreaths, along with a significant presence of political figures and defense chiefs.
The procession, which began at AICC headquarters, was attended by numerous Congress members and Singh's well-wishers, marking the solemn journey to the crematorium. Notable figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, joined Singh's relatives in the procession, united in homage to the late Congress leader.
Acknowledged as the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh led the nation from 2004 to 2014. In recognition of his impactful legacy, a seven-day national mourning is instituted, with the national flag at half-mast, honoring his contribution to the country's progress and leadership.

