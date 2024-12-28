Uproar in Beed: The Quest for Justice for Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh

Thousands gathered in Maharashtra's Beed city to protest the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, rallying against political figures allegedly linked to the crime. The demonstrators demanded action against NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's associate, Walmik Karad, whom they accuse of orchestrating the murder.

The murder of Deshmukh, known for defending a Dalit individual, has sparked widespread unrest, with leaders from various political factions joining the 'aakrosh morcha' or protest march. Key figures, including Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, and legislators from both the BJP and NCP, have been vocal about their demand for justice.

Accusations against the ruling party signal deeper issues, with allegations of electoral malpractice and demands for the resignation of implicated ministers. This event highlights the volatile intersection of crime, politics, and social justice in Maharashtra.

