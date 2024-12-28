Escalating Tensions: Afghanistan Strikes Back

The Defence Ministry of Afghanistan announced that it conducted retaliatory strikes on several locations within Pakistan, following deadly airstrikes last week that led to the loss of many lives in Afghanistan's Paktika province, primarily affecting women and children.

This response was justified by claims that the targeted areas in Pakistan served as hubs for elements orchestrating attacks against Afghanistan. However, no specific details on casualties or operational methods were provided by Afghanistan's Defence Ministry spokesperson.

In response to these developments, residents of Khost province celebrated the strikes, demonstrating strong support for Afghanistan's military actions against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistani officials have accused the Taliban regime of failing to curb cross-border militancy, allegations that the Taliban government fervently denies.

