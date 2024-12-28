Left Menu

Controversy Over Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Site Choice

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Indian government, accusing it of disrespecting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's legacy and the Sikh community. The controversy centers around the choice of site for Singh's last rites, which Stalin claims undermines his contributions and stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:47 IST
The decision by the Indian government regarding the site of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites has sparked significant controversy. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has publicly condemned the move, arguing that it undermines Singh's legacy and the Sikh community's sentiments.

In a pointed statement on social media, Stalin accused the BJP government of deliberate neglect. He noted that assigning Singh's final rites to Nigambodh Ghat, rather than a more prestigious location, reflects arrogance and a lack of acknowledgment of Singh's transformative impact on India's economy.

Stalin's comments echo broader discontent within the Congress party, of which Singh was a pivotal figure. Party allies argue that the government's actions are a strategic attempt to diminish Singh's historical significance rather than honor his contributions appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

