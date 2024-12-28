Controversy Over Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Site Choice

The decision by the Indian government regarding the site of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites has sparked significant controversy. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has publicly condemned the move, arguing that it undermines Singh's legacy and the Sikh community's sentiments.

In a pointed statement on social media, Stalin accused the BJP government of deliberate neglect. He noted that assigning Singh's final rites to Nigambodh Ghat, rather than a more prestigious location, reflects arrogance and a lack of acknowledgment of Singh's transformative impact on India's economy.

Stalin's comments echo broader discontent within the Congress party, of which Singh was a pivotal figure. Party allies argue that the government's actions are a strategic attempt to diminish Singh's historical significance rather than honor his contributions appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)