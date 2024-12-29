Croatia's Presidential Race: Milanovic vs. Primorac
Croatia's election is underway, with voters choosing a new president from eight candidates. Incumbent Zoran Milanovic leads the field but faces strong competition from Dragan Primorac. If no candidate gains a majority, a runoff will follow. The role remains mainly ceremonial but impactful in foreign policy matters.
Polling stations opened across Croatia early Sunday to decide the country's next president, a largely symbolic role. The main contenders are candidates from the two largest political parties. About 3.8 million voters will choose from eight candidates, including three women with diverse political views.
Among them, Zoran Milanovic, the current president and the Socialist Democrats' candidate, aims for re-election. His major opponent is Dragan Primorac, backed by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union. If no candidate achieves a majority, a second election round will be necessary.
Milanovic leads polls both pre-and post-campaign, despite analysts labeling the race as lackluster. Latest surveys give him 37.2% support against Primorac's 20.4%. Other candidates receiving attention include independents and left-wing representatives. Polling stations close at 1800 GMT, with results expected shortly thereafter. Although largely ceremonial, the president influences Croatia's foreign policy and security.
