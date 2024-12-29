Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Delhi Polls

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, claiming unfair practices to secure wins. Allegations include filing 11,000 voter deletion applications. Kejriwal urged the Election Commission to monitor electoral roll manipulation closely to safeguard democracy.

Updated: 29-12-2024 12:44 IST
Accusing the BJP of electoral misconduct, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the party is attempting to manipulate voter lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

At a press conference with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal criticized the BJP for not presenting a substantial chief ministerial candidate or issues, resorting instead to alleged electoral manipulation.

Highlighting his constituency, Kejriwal detailed the submission of 11,000 voter deletion applications in a single area, which was allegedly stopped by the Chief Election Commissioner. The BJP has yet to respond to these serious allegations.

