Political Turmoil Erupts in Georgia with New Presidency

Mikheil Kavelashvili, a staunch critic of the West, has been inaugurated as Georgia's president amidst a political crisis. Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili contests Kavelashvili's election, alleging election fraud. Despite her claims and opposition support, the ruling party insists on the legitimacy of the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:20 IST
Mikheil Kavelashvili was inaugurated as Georgia's president on Sunday, despite ongoing political upheaval following the government's decision to freeze EU application discussions, which sparked widespread protests.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, an advocate for EU integration, challenged the legitimacy of Kavelashvili's election, stating that the parliamentary elections in October were tainted by fraud.

Although Georgia's opposition parties back Zourabichvili's claims, the ruling Georgian Dream party maintains that the election was conducted fairly and that Kavelashvili is the legitimate president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

