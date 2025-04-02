Left Menu

Sound of Controversy: Sonic Weapon Use in Belgrade Protests?

Speculation surrounds the alleged use of a sonic weapon during a protest in Belgrade, raising questions and international involvement in the investigation. Serbian authorities deny it, yet investigations by both Russian and American experts proceed. The event accentuates existing civil unrest and government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:32 IST
Sound of Controversy: Sonic Weapon Use in Belgrade Protests?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mysterious incident during a protest in Belgrade has ignited speculation that a sonic weapon was employed to disperse the crowd. The alleged use of such a device, which can cause physical harm, has dominated Serbian media, prompting demands for governmental transparency and accountability.

The speculation follows reports from attendees who experienced a sudden, powerful sound that caused a panic during the protest. Initially, Serbian authorities denied possessing such technology. However, it's now confirmed that police had previously acquired Long-Range Acoustic Devices, although they deny their use in public protests.

In response to the outcry, both Russian and American investigators have been called in to analyze the evidence. While some experts suggest alternative explanations, such as a vortex ring gun, the evidence remains inconclusive. The protest was held to commemorate a tragic accident linked to alleged government negligence, further intensifying the public's demand for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025