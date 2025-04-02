A mysterious incident during a protest in Belgrade has ignited speculation that a sonic weapon was employed to disperse the crowd. The alleged use of such a device, which can cause physical harm, has dominated Serbian media, prompting demands for governmental transparency and accountability.

The speculation follows reports from attendees who experienced a sudden, powerful sound that caused a panic during the protest. Initially, Serbian authorities denied possessing such technology. However, it's now confirmed that police had previously acquired Long-Range Acoustic Devices, although they deny their use in public protests.

In response to the outcry, both Russian and American investigators have been called in to analyze the evidence. While some experts suggest alternative explanations, such as a vortex ring gun, the evidence remains inconclusive. The protest was held to commemorate a tragic accident linked to alleged government negligence, further intensifying the public's demand for answers.

