Kejriwal's Promised Cash Aid: Political Deception or Genuine Support?

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu has launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to deliver on electoral promises aimed at empowering women financially.

Bittu, responsible for Railway and Food Processing Industries, alleged that Kejriwal's promises in Punjab and now in Delhi are merely deceitful tactics meant to manipulate voters.

The BJP leader urges Delhi's electorate to remain skeptical of Kejriwal's pledges, emphasizing the unmet promises to Punjab's women as a cautionary tale.

(With inputs from agencies.)