Kim Jong Un's Toughest Anti-US Strategy: A New Era of North Korea Diplomacy?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced what he calls the 'toughest' anti-American policy, according to the country's state news agency. This development comes as Donald Trump assumes the US presidency, potentially reigniting diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

Kim's remarks during a high-level Workers' Party meeting indicate a strong focus on enhancing North Korea's defense abilities, as well as preparing for increased confrontation with the US. In addition, the North Korean leader emphasized the centrality of boosting soldiers' mental resilience.

While Trump and Kim met multiple times during Trump's first term, expectations of immediate diplomacy resuming are low. Factors such as North Korea's support for Russia in Ukraine make diplomatic efforts challenging, with the US, South Korea, and Japan expanding military exercises in response to North Korea's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)