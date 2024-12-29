Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav, SP president, advocates for ballot paper elections, questioning trust in EVMs. Comparing India's system to Germany's, he argues for inspiring confidence in electoral processes. Rahul Kumar Kamboj discusses cultural exchanges and opportunities between India and Germany, focusing on enhancing ties and opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:22 IST
Ballot Papers vs. EVMs: Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Electoral Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has urged a return to ballot paper voting, challenging the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) currently used in India. Yadav highlighted the German electoral system as a model for fostering trust.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Rahul Kumar Kamboj, a German MP of Indian origin, Yadav expressed concerns over EVM credibility. Kamboj praised the transparency of Germany's ballot-paper voting. They also discussed fostering Indo-German cultural and economic relations.

Yadav and Kamboj emphasized bridging opportunities between India and Germany for the benefit of youth, highlighting education and skill development, while recalling influential experiences in German infrastructure that can inspire similar progress in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

