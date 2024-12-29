Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has urged a return to ballot paper voting, challenging the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) currently used in India. Yadav highlighted the German electoral system as a model for fostering trust.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Rahul Kumar Kamboj, a German MP of Indian origin, Yadav expressed concerns over EVM credibility. Kamboj praised the transparency of Germany's ballot-paper voting. They also discussed fostering Indo-German cultural and economic relations.

Yadav and Kamboj emphasized bridging opportunities between India and Germany for the benefit of youth, highlighting education and skill development, while recalling influential experiences in German infrastructure that can inspire similar progress in India.

