Turkey Unveils $14 Billion Plan to Bridge Economic Divide

Turkey reveals a $14 billion initiative aimed at closing the economic disparity between its Kurdish southeast and other regions. This plan follows hopeful signals from PKK leaders towards peace talks and emerges amidst strategic geopolitical shifts in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:58 IST
Turkey has announced a substantial $14 billion regional development initiative, aiming to bridge the economic chasm between its predominantly Kurdish southeast and the rest of the nation. This significant policy move arrives amid rising optimism over potential peace with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) after decades of insurgency.

The comprehensive plan, disclosed by Turkish Industry Minister Fatih Kacir in Sanliurfa, pledges 496.2 billion lira to fund 198 projects directed at revitalizing the economically lagging eastern and southeastern provinces by 2028. Predictions indicate an increase in annual per capita income in the region by 49,000 lira, a notable economic upturn.

In a parallel political development, peace prospects seem brighter after a decade-long hiatus, as Turkish lawmakers met with PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan. There is a sense of cautious optimism, bolstered by evolving political dynamics in Syria following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, which the Turkish government believes may foster regional opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

