Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for 'Destruction' in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing his administration of leading to destruction rather than development. Yadav highlighted issues of inflation, unemployment, and alleged government deception concerning land acquisition. He expressed hope for a future turnaround in the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condemned the current administration's performance, stating that it leads to destruction rather than development.

Yadav accused the BJP government of burdening Uttar Pradesh with excessive borrowing and leaving the state's treasury depleted. During a press briefing at the Samajwadi Party office, Yadav alleged the government was deceitful in its dealings with farmers and failing to fulfill its promises of doubling farmers' income.

Highlighting the issues of inflation, unemployment, and corruption, Yadav declared that the populace is discontent under the present regime. He called on citizens to strive for change and reclaim the path to development and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

