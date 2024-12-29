UP Deputy CM Sparks War of Words Over Mahakumbh Invitations

In a fiery exchange of words, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has countered Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's recent criticisms regarding the invitation process for the Mahakumbh 2025. Pathak extended an invitation to Yadav, suggesting that attending the religious event could help him 'earn merit and wash away his sins.'

Pathak's comments came in response to Yadav's jibe at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, where he stated that people attend the Kumbh Mela out of faith, not due to formal invitations. Yadav remarked that the millions expected at the event are not traditionally invited, implying the BJP's approach is uncustomary.

Addressing inconsistencies in Yadav's remarks, Pathak accused him of selectively questioning the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) whenever his party faced electoral defeats. Additionally, Pathak highlighted the rapid global-level infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh under the current government, preparing the state for the grand Mahakumbh set to begin on January 13, 2025. Recent meetings with national leaders underscore the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)