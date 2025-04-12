India's EVMs: Unbreakable Security Ensures Tamper-Proof Elections

During a media briefing in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reaffirmed the security of India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating they are 'safe' and 'tamper-proof'. These machines, crucial for the polling process, have undergone rigorous legal checks.

Kumar emphasized that EVMs in India cannot connect to the internet, bluetooth, or infrared, rendering them impervious to tampering. His assurances came as part of his three-day visit, where he engaged with election officials and volunteers, lauding the democratic structure in Jharkhand.

Highlighting electoral integrity, he noted over five crore VVPAT slips were counted without discrepancies, and the voter list in Jharkhand nears 100% accuracy. Kumar also pointed out the absence of pending appeals related to EPIC cards, underlining effective electoral management.

(With inputs from agencies.)