India's EVMs: Unbreakable Security Ensures Tamper-Proof Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assures the public that India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof. These machines, resistant to internet and wireless connections, have been scrutinized legally. Kumar's visit to Jharkhand highlights the robust democratic foundation and EPIC card management, ensuring a near-perfect voter list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a media briefing in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reaffirmed the security of India's Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating they are 'safe' and 'tamper-proof'. These machines, crucial for the polling process, have undergone rigorous legal checks.

Kumar emphasized that EVMs in India cannot connect to the internet, bluetooth, or infrared, rendering them impervious to tampering. His assurances came as part of his three-day visit, where he engaged with election officials and volunteers, lauding the democratic structure in Jharkhand.

Highlighting electoral integrity, he noted over five crore VVPAT slips were counted without discrepancies, and the voter list in Jharkhand nears 100% accuracy. Kumar also pointed out the absence of pending appeals related to EPIC cards, underlining effective electoral management.

