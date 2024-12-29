Left Menu

BJP Announces Candidates for Uttarakhand Mayoral Seats

The BJP declared candidates for 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for upcoming urban local body elections. Highlights include Kiran Jaisal for Haridwar and Saurabh Thapliyal for Dehradun. Scheduled for January 23, the elections involve 100 civic bodies. The BJP currently holds a dominant position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:26 IST
The BJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, covering 11 mayoral seats. The announcement was made on Sunday in two phases, highlighting key candidates including Kiran Jaisal for Haridwar and Saurabh Thapliyal for Dehradun.

The polls are scheduled to take place on January 23, encompassing 100 civic bodies, which include 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats. The elections will utilize ballot papers, and results will be declared on January 25.

With over 3 million registered voters, BJP currently dominates the civic bodies in Uttarakhand, marking a significant influence ahead of the elections. The voter base comprises 14,93,519 women, 15,89,467 men, and 514 others.

