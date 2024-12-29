Left Menu

Congress MLA Uma Thomas Hospitalized After Stadium Fall

Congress MLA Uma Thomas is currently being treated in the ICU following an accident at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Kerala Minister P Rajeev stated that specialists will consult with local doctors to determine the next steps for her treatment after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Updated: 29-12-2024 23:08 IST
Congress MLA Uma Thomas Hospitalized After Stadium Fall
Congress MLA Uma Thomas being taken to hospital in ambulance (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLA Uma Thomas has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit after an unfortunate accident at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Kerala Minister P Rajeev confirmed that she suffered injuries from a fall while attending a cultural event.

Minister Rajeev conveyed, in a statement to ANI, that he has discussed the situation with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister. A specialized medical team will be sent for consultation, comprising experts from various departments. They will assess Thomas's condition and collaborate with the local medical staff to chart the next steps for her treatment.

Uma Thomas's fall occurred while she was in the VIP Gallery witnessing 'Mridanga Naadam,' a Bharatanatyam programme. Her condition is under close observation as the team of experts plans their medical approach to ensure her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

