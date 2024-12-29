Congress MLA Uma Thomas Hospitalized After Stadium Fall
Congress MLA Uma Thomas is currently being treated in the ICU following an accident at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Kerala Minister P Rajeev stated that specialists will consult with local doctors to determine the next steps for her treatment after sustaining injuries from a fall.
- Country:
- India
Congress MLA Uma Thomas has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit after an unfortunate accident at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Kerala Minister P Rajeev confirmed that she suffered injuries from a fall while attending a cultural event.
Minister Rajeev conveyed, in a statement to ANI, that he has discussed the situation with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister. A specialized medical team will be sent for consultation, comprising experts from various departments. They will assess Thomas's condition and collaborate with the local medical staff to chart the next steps for her treatment.
Uma Thomas's fall occurred while she was in the VIP Gallery witnessing 'Mridanga Naadam,' a Bharatanatyam programme. Her condition is under close observation as the team of experts plans their medical approach to ensure her recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lal Krishna Advani Hospitalized Again: Health Update
LK Advani Hospitalized: Updates on Veteran Leader's Health
LK Advani Hospitalized: Stable After ICU Admission
When you (BJP) speak of protecting Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Maharashtra's Agristack Scheme: Revolutionizing Rural Agriculture with Data