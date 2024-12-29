Left Menu

Political Rift Deepens Amidst Farewell Dispute for Former PM Manmohan Singh

A dispute has erupted between BJP and Congress over the cremation arrangements for former PM Manmohan Singh. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress for politicizing Dr Singh's funeral, urging respect for his legacy. Congress leaders alleged inadequate arrangements by the government, sparking further tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:19 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image: X@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heated debate has emerged between BJP and Congress concerning the cremation arrangements for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vehemently criticized Congress, accusing the party of politicizing the solemn event.

Sarma stated on X that Dr. Singh, renowned for his dignity and intellect, deserved more respect at both his funeral and throughout his lifetime. He expressed disappointment over Congress's attempts to create controversy around the farewell, similar to past instances with former leaders Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee.

Conversely, Congress MP Manickam Tagore and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra castigated the BJP-led government for the inadequate arrangements, claiming the location was common and congested, and did not honor Singh's stature. The ex-PM passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

