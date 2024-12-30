Syria's New Dawn: Sharaa Plots Path to Stability

Syria's interim leadership has outlined a tentative electoral timeline following the recent removal of Bashar al-Assad. Ahmed al-Sharaa, the country's provisional head, indicated that organizing elections could take up to four years and drafting a fresh constitution might require three years.

In a bid to demonstrate its shift from radical roots, Sharaa's government, stemming from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group that toppled Assad, pledged transparency in its move towards more democratic governance. Sharaa conveyed optimism about including all facets of Syrian society in a national dialogue conference, aiming to discuss reforms and the dissolution of militia groups.

While Sharaa's government is reassuring regional and foreign actors of its moderate stance, questions linger about the future political landscape, especially concerning its relations with major powers like Russia and neighboring Turkey. Meanwhile, hopes are pinned on the new U.S. administration's potential lifting of sanctions, as part of a broader aim to stabilize and rebuild the nation.

