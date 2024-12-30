Jimmy Carter: The Humble Giant Who Bridged Peace and Politics

Jimmy Carter, the revered former U.S. president known for his humanitarian legacy, has died at the age of 100. The Carter Center announced his passing at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he was surrounded by family and friends.

Carter's presidency faced myriad challenges, including a struggling economy and complex foreign affairs, such as the Iran hostage crisis. However, his landmark achievement came through brokering the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, earning him significant international acclaim and a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Beyond his presidential tenure, Carter was celebrated for his tireless advocacy for human rights and peace. His work included overseeing free elections across the globe and promoting democracy and social development, proving him to be a pivotal influence in world politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)