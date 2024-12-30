Left Menu

Malaysia's Prisoners Seek Pardon from the King

In Malaysia, prisoners seeking house arrest, including former Prime Minister Najib Razak, must appeal to the pardons board led by the king. Najib, serving a six-year term for 1MDB scandal-related corruption, aims to overturn a court's decision denying his house arrest request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:13 IST
Najib Razak Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant legal development, Malaysia's attorney-general's office announced that petitions for house arrest, including those by former Prime Minister Najib Razak, must be directed to the pardons board chaired by the country's king.

Najib, who is currently serving a six-year sentence related to the 1MDB scandal, is in the process of appealing a July court decision that denied his request for house arrest. The appeal is set to be heard on January 6th by the Court of Appeal.

The attorney-general's office emphasized that under Malaysia's unique constitutional framework, the king holds the power to grant pardons and commute sentences, with the pardons board's advice being final and unchallengeable in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

