Malaysia's Prisoners Seek Pardon from the King

In a significant legal development, Malaysia's attorney-general's office announced that petitions for house arrest, including those by former Prime Minister Najib Razak, must be directed to the pardons board chaired by the country's king.

Najib, who is currently serving a six-year sentence related to the 1MDB scandal, is in the process of appealing a July court decision that denied his request for house arrest. The appeal is set to be heard on January 6th by the Court of Appeal.

The attorney-general's office emphasized that under Malaysia's unique constitutional framework, the king holds the power to grant pardons and commute sentences, with the pardons board's advice being final and unchallengeable in court.

