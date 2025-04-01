Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants Clash in IPL Showdown

In a strategic move, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants during their 13th IPL 2025 showdown, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The decision was driven by the uncertainty surrounding the new pitch, with Iyer emphasizing the importance of adaptability and the simple objective of securing a win. 'We don't know how the pitch is going to play, but we have to adjust quickly. Lockie comes into the team,' said Iyer.

Despite losing the toss, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant expressed satisfaction in batting first, aiming to capitalize on the home crowd's support. The clash sees Lucknow in third place and Punjab in fifth on the points table, each vying for two pivotal points.

(With inputs from agencies.)