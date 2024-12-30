Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh
The Telangana Legislative Assembly convened to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his role in the formation of Telangana in 2014. A motion was moved to condole his death and recommend him for the Bharat Ratna, though Opposition Leader K Chandrasekhar Rao was absent.
On Monday, the Telangana Legislative Assembly gathered to pay homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26. Initiating the session at 10 AM, Speaker G Prasad Kumar witnessed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy propose a motion to express condolences for Singh's death.
Chief Minister Reddy highlighted Singh's significant contribution to the creation of Telangana state during the UPA-II regime and urged the Centre to honor Singh with the Bharat Ratna. Notably, Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the session.
The Telangana Assembly session, which ended on December 21, was marked by Reddy's call to recognize Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, who passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, at the age of 92.
