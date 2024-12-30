Left Menu

Farewell to a Statesman: Global Leaders Mourn Jimmy Carter

World leaders and U.S. politicians have expressed their condolences and paid tribute following the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Carter's legacy of peace-building, human rights advocacy, and global service continues to inspire leaders worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:16 IST
World leaders and American politicians have poured in tributes following the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the age of 100. Carter, renowned for brokering peace between Israel and Egypt, leaves behind a legacy of humanitarian work that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize.

President Joe Biden described Carter as a leader who touched millions through his compassionate service. Similarly, Vice President Kamala Harris hailed Carter's deep faith and ethics as pivotal in strengthening American democracy and international peace.

Former President Bill Clinton commended Carter for his civil rights initiatives and post-presidential work with the Carter Center. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized Carter's crucial role in fostering international peace and humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

