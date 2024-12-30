Meghalaya's Eventful 2024: Vision, Victory, and Challenges
In 2024, Meghalaya witnessed significant events, including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's vision for a USD 100-billion economy by 2047, political shifts as the NPP secured a majority, a devastating flood, and a multi-crore road project scam. The year also saw the establishment of a medical college in the state.
Meghalaya experienced a year full of crucial developments in 2024, starting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's unveiled ambition to transform the state into a USD 100-billion economy by 2047. The announcement marked a step towards his vision of a prosperous 'Viksit Meghalaya.'
Political dynamics shifted sharply as the National People's Party (NPP) bolstered its position in the state assembly with three Congress MLAs joining their ranks, strengthening the coalition-led government. Despite the political triumph, the state faced natural and man-made challenges.
Torrential rains unleashed floods that claimed 17 lives and led to a multi-crore road project scam, implicating several high-ranking officials. Amid these events, the establishment of a new medical college provided hope and progress for Meghalaya's educational landscape.
