Political Rhetoric Heats Up Over Manmohan Singh's Ashes Ceremony

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken issue with Congress leaders for not being present during the immersion of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's ashes in the Yamuna River. Congress responded by emphasizing the importance of respecting the family's privacy during such a personal moment.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera stated that senior leaders purposefully stayed away from the ceremony to allow Dr. Singh's family the chance to grieve in peace. He noted that following the cremation, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a personal visit to the family's residence to pay their respects.

The immersion ceremony, a significant Sikh ritual, took place at the Yamuna riverside near Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara. The ashes were collected from Nigambodh Ghat by Dr. Singh's family. Future ceremonies, including an Akhand Path, are planned in his memory. Dr. Singh, who passed at 92, was honored with a state funeral.

