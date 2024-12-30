BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh
In a heated attack, BJP accused Congress' Rahul Gandhi of ignoring national mourning for Dr. Manmohan Singh's death, alleging his overseas trip for New Year's celebrations illustrates disrespect. BJP leaders claim Congress' actions reveal longstanding political contempt, while Congress dismisses accusations as diversionary tactics.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce attack on Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, accusing him of disregarding the national mourning for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's demise by flying abroad to celebrate the New Year.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted Gandhi, stating that while the nation observes a seven-day mourning period, Gandhi opted to travel, indicating that the Congress party did not care for Dr. Singh, whom they allegedly 'abused and insulted' during his life. Poonawalla further accused Congress of neglecting to collect Singh's ashes and denying him the Bharat Ratna.
Adding to the critique, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Gandhi of exploiting Dr. Singh's death for political gain and claimed that the Congress party harbors animosity towards Sikhs. Congress MP Manickam Tagore countered by branding the BJP's critique as 'diversion politics,' defending Gandhi's private travel plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State Honours for Former TN Congress President EVKS Elangovan
Congress Accuses Modi of Obsession with Nehru Amidst Political Tensions
Omar Abdullah Challenges BJP's 'Dynasty Politics' Criticism
Congress Confronts BRS on Telangana Governance Allegations
Political Sparring Intensifies: Constitution at the Center of BJP-Congress Debate