Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh

In a heated attack, BJP accused Congress' Rahul Gandhi of ignoring national mourning for Dr. Manmohan Singh's death, alleging his overseas trip for New Year's celebrations illustrates disrespect. BJP leaders claim Congress' actions reveal longstanding political contempt, while Congress dismisses accusations as diversionary tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:46 IST
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce attack on Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, accusing him of disregarding the national mourning for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's demise by flying abroad to celebrate the New Year.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted Gandhi, stating that while the nation observes a seven-day mourning period, Gandhi opted to travel, indicating that the Congress party did not care for Dr. Singh, whom they allegedly 'abused and insulted' during his life. Poonawalla further accused Congress of neglecting to collect Singh's ashes and denying him the Bharat Ratna.

Adding to the critique, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Gandhi of exploiting Dr. Singh's death for political gain and claimed that the Congress party harbors animosity towards Sikhs. Congress MP Manickam Tagore countered by branding the BJP's critique as 'diversion politics,' defending Gandhi's private travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024