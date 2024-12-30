Telangana Assembly Advocates Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

The Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to confer Bharat Ratna on the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This move came shortly after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led discussions acknowledging Singh's contributions, notably his role in the formation of Telangana.

During the assembly, members highlighted Singh's pivotal role in economic reforms and landmark legislations. His passing was marked as an 'irreparable loss' for the nation. The assembly observed a two-minute silence to honor the late leader, emphasizing the state's gratitude for his contributions.

Further, discussions touched on plans to install a statue of Singh in Hyderabad's financial district. Support for the resolution was widespread, with leaders from various parties including BRS and BJP expressing solidarity. A proposal for a memorial for former PM P V Narasimha Rao in Delhi was also suggested.

