Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Advocates Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Assembly recognized his contributions, including reforms and state formation support, following his passing. The decision to install a statue in his honor was also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:13 IST
Telangana Assembly Advocates Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to confer Bharat Ratna on the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This move came shortly after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led discussions acknowledging Singh's contributions, notably his role in the formation of Telangana.

During the assembly, members highlighted Singh's pivotal role in economic reforms and landmark legislations. His passing was marked as an 'irreparable loss' for the nation. The assembly observed a two-minute silence to honor the late leader, emphasizing the state's gratitude for his contributions.

Further, discussions touched on plans to install a statue of Singh in Hyderabad's financial district. Support for the resolution was widespread, with leaders from various parties including BRS and BJP expressing solidarity. A proposal for a memorial for former PM P V Narasimha Rao in Delhi was also suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024