A Legacy of Peace: Honoring Jimmy Carter's Humanitarian Work
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, renowned for his relentless pursuit of peace and advocacy for democracy and human rights, passed away at age 100. The Nobel Peace Prize Committee lauded his significant contributions, recalling his receipt of the 2002 award for his exemplary global efforts.
The Committee reiterated its accolade of Carter, drawing from his 2002 Nobel Peace Prize citation. They stated that Carter's tireless work for peace and social advancement will endure in memory for a century or more.
