A Legacy of Peace: Honoring Jimmy Carter's Humanitarian Work

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, renowned for his relentless pursuit of peace and advocacy for democracy and human rights, passed away at age 100. The Nobel Peace Prize Committee lauded his significant contributions, recalling his receipt of the 2002 award for his exemplary global efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:59 IST
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to peaceful resolutions, democracy, and human rights by the Nobel Peace Prize governing body on Monday.

Carter, who led the United States from 1977 to 1981, passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, maintaining its usual discretion regarding laureates' deaths, made an exception similar to the case of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in 2017.

The Committee reiterated its accolade of Carter, drawing from his 2002 Nobel Peace Prize citation. They stated that Carter's tireless work for peace and social advancement will endure in memory for a century or more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

