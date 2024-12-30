Left Menu

BJP's Paper Leak Scandal: A Threat to India's Youth Future

Congress has accused BJP of orchestrating a paper leak scandal nationwide, affecting the youth's future. Recent police violence on BPSC candidates in Patna involved lathi-charges to cover up rigging. Congress leaders condemned these acts as attempts to break the students' morale using dictatorial tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:03 IST
BJP's Paper Leak Scandal: A Threat to India's Youth Future
UGC-NET paper leak Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations mounted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Congress alleged the ruling party was responsible for orchestrating a widespread paper leak scandal across India, jeopardizing the future of young exam takers. The allegations arrived in light of violent scenes in Patna where Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates faced police action.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned the forceful lathi-charge on students protesting the BPSC exam cancellation, describing it as a grim effort to demoralize the youth by authoritarian means. Kharge highlighted how the BJP often resorts to such measures when confronted with accusations of exam rigging and corruption.

The situation escalated when students demanding transparency clashed with law enforcement, prompting police to employ water cannons. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, criticized the 'double atrocities' of the Bihar government under BJP's administration and called for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024