BJP's Paper Leak Scandal: A Threat to India's Youth Future

Accusations mounted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Congress alleged the ruling party was responsible for orchestrating a widespread paper leak scandal across India, jeopardizing the future of young exam takers. The allegations arrived in light of violent scenes in Patna where Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates faced police action.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned the forceful lathi-charge on students protesting the BPSC exam cancellation, describing it as a grim effort to demoralize the youth by authoritarian means. Kharge highlighted how the BJP often resorts to such measures when confronted with accusations of exam rigging and corruption.

The situation escalated when students demanding transparency clashed with law enforcement, prompting police to employ water cannons. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, criticized the 'double atrocities' of the Bihar government under BJP's administration and called for accountability.

