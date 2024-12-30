BJP's Paper Leak Scandal: A Threat to India's Youth Future
Congress has accused BJP of orchestrating a paper leak scandal nationwide, affecting the youth's future. Recent police violence on BPSC candidates in Patna involved lathi-charges to cover up rigging. Congress leaders condemned these acts as attempts to break the students' morale using dictatorial tactics.
- Country:
- India
Accusations mounted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Congress alleged the ruling party was responsible for orchestrating a widespread paper leak scandal across India, jeopardizing the future of young exam takers. The allegations arrived in light of violent scenes in Patna where Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates faced police action.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned the forceful lathi-charge on students protesting the BPSC exam cancellation, describing it as a grim effort to demoralize the youth by authoritarian means. Kharge highlighted how the BJP often resorts to such measures when confronted with accusations of exam rigging and corruption.
The situation escalated when students demanding transparency clashed with law enforcement, prompting police to employ water cannons. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, criticized the 'double atrocities' of the Bihar government under BJP's administration and called for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
It is clear from debates of Constituent Assembly that erstwhile leaders of RSS were against Constitution: Mallikarjun Kharge in RS.
BJP is against reservation, that is why it is against caste census: Kharge in RS.
PM lives in past, not in present; it would have been better had he listed present achievements that strengthened democracy: Kharge in RS.
'Bhakti' of PM is taking country towards dictatorship, democracy should not turn into dictatorship: Kharge in RS.
BJP giving 'jumlas' to befool people of country and blaming us: Mallikarjun Kharge in RS.