Political Sparks Fly: Kharge Challenges Thakur Amidst Allegation Row
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, refutes allegations by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, demanding proof or resignation. Despite withdrawal of defamatory remarks, the issue gained traction in media. Kharge seeks apologies from Thakur and BJP's J P Nadda as Congress stages walkout.
In a fiery session of the Rajya Sabha, Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge vehemently denied the accusations hurled at him by BJP MP Anurag Thakur. Kharge demanded Thakur to either substantiate his claims or step down, terming the allegations as a serious blow to his reputation.
During Zero Hour, Kharge addressed the chamber, referring to Thakur's withdrawn remarks during a Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Bill. Despite the retraction, Kharge insisted that the harm was already done, urging BJP leadership, including J P Nadda, to issue formal apologies.
Kharge stated that if Thakur cannot prove the allegations, he should resign from Parliament. In contrast, Kharge offered his own resignation if the allegations against him were validated. The Congress members expressed their protest through a walkout following Kharge's speech.
