Controversy Brews Over Waqf Bill: Kharge's Accusations Against NDA
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as unconstitutional, claiming it suppresses Muslims and disrupts peace. He accuses the government of misallocating minority funds and urges withdrawal of the bill, accusing the NDA of targeting Muslim properties for corporate gain.
- Country:
- India
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a scathing attack on the government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Thursday, saying it sows discord by targeting Muslims.
In the Upper House, Kharge, who is also the Congress president, labeled the bill as 'unconstitutional' and detrimental to Indian Muslims, urging its withdrawal due to 'numerous mistakes.' He accused the NDA of attempting to dismantle Muslim community assets for corporate allies.
Kharge criticized the government's inability to spend allocated minority funds, noting that Rs 3,574 crore out of Rs 18,274 crore was returned unspent since the BJP-led government assumed power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
