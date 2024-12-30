Outcry Over Dalit Youth's Death in Custody Sparks Political Condemnation

In a stark denunciation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, attributing the tragic event to alleged state complicity.

He emphasized the party's commitment to advocate for the rights of the Bahujans, decrying the incidents in states governed by BJP as both shameful and condemnable.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, suggesting systemic oppression under BJP rule, as similar incidents of brutality against marginalized sectors surface nationwide, inciting public protests and political backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)