Outcry Over Dalit Youth's Death in Custody Sparks Political Condemnation

Rahul Gandhi condemned the death of a Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh police custody, attributing it to state support for such acts. Congress pledged to fight for Bahujan rights. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed the sentiment, highlighting political oppression allegations against BJP rule. Protests followed the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:16 IST
  • India

In a stark denunciation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, attributing the tragic event to alleged state complicity.

He emphasized the party's commitment to advocate for the rights of the Bahujans, decrying the incidents in states governed by BJP as both shameful and condemnable.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, suggesting systemic oppression under BJP rule, as similar incidents of brutality against marginalized sectors surface nationwide, inciting public protests and political backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

