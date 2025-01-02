Left Menu

Political Heat Rises: Maharashtra Minister's Aide Surrenders Amid Scandal

Amid a Maharashtra political scandal, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar suggested minor figures ('smaller fish') might face danger to shield more powerful ones ('big fish'). Following the unsolved murder of a Beed sarpanch, questions arise regarding Walmik Karad's treatment while in custody. The state plans policy adjustments amid political promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are simmering in Maharashtra after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar implied that 'smaller fish' could be sacrificed to protect 'big fish' following the arrest of a Maharashtra minister's associate in connection with an extortion-related murder case.

Wadettiwar raised issues about the Beed administration while highlighting irregularities in the treatment of Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

This comes as the state grapples with allegations of custodial favours and awaits promised policy enhancements, reflecting on the government's commitment to its pre-election assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

