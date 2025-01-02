Political Heat Rises: Maharashtra Minister's Aide Surrenders Amid Scandal
Amid a Maharashtra political scandal, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar suggested minor figures ('smaller fish') might face danger to shield more powerful ones ('big fish'). Following the unsolved murder of a Beed sarpanch, questions arise regarding Walmik Karad's treatment while in custody. The state plans policy adjustments amid political promises.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions are simmering in Maharashtra after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar implied that 'smaller fish' could be sacrificed to protect 'big fish' following the arrest of a Maharashtra minister's associate in connection with an extortion-related murder case.
Wadettiwar raised issues about the Beed administration while highlighting irregularities in the treatment of Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.
This comes as the state grapples with allegations of custodial favours and awaits promised policy enhancements, reflecting on the government's commitment to its pre-election assurances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Gwalior: Student's Suicide Attempt Sparks Investigation
Uncoupling Incidents Trigger Rail Investigation
Spain Cracks Down on Airbnb: Housing Crisis Sparks Investigation
Indore Medical College Faces Ragging Allegations: Investigation Underway
Odisha Bribery Scandal: Conditional Bail Granted Amid Ongoing Investigation