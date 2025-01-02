AAP vs BJP: Allegations Fly Over Delhi Election Voter List

The political landscape in Delhi heats up as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accuses the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of voter list manipulation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has vehemently denied these allegations, dismissing them as baseless and insisting that the BJP is merely spreading falsehoods.

During a recent press conference, Singh challenged the claims made by the BJP, highlighting his efforts to ensure electoral integrity. He cited an application filed by his wife to have her name removed from the Sultanpur voter list. Singh argued that any discrepancies in past and present records were administrative issues.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva countered that Singh's name appears on multiple voter lists across the region, including New Delhi and Tilak Nagar. Sachdeva urged the Election Commission and Delhi Police to scrutinize these inconsistencies thoroughly. With Delhi elections looming, political parties are focused on addressing these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)