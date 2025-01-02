TDP Makes History: One Crore Members Insured Under New Initiative
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has insured over one crore members under a new Memorandum of Understanding with insurance companies, marking a historic move. This initiative, led by Nara Lokesh, offers Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance to each member, showcasing the party's commitment to welfare and support.
- Country:
- India
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in a landmark move, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with leading insurance firms to extend insurance coverage to over one crore of its members. This significant achievement underscores TDP's commitment to its activists' welfare, as confirmed in a recent press release.
According to the agreement, the TDP has paid a substantial first premium of Rs 42 crore to provide party members with insurance for the year 2025. Each activist is now eligible for Rs 5 lakh in accidental insurance, reflecting the party's pioneering efforts in member welfare under the leadership of Nara Lokesh.
Additionally, a dedicated legal wing has been established to support activists facing legal challenges from previous governance. The NTR Trust has also opened residential schools for the children of deceased activists, signaling the party's ongoing commitment to social support and advocacy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Shooting in Utah Leaves Community in Mourning
Strategic Tensions: Israel's Presence on Mount Hermon
UNHCR and Partners Urge States to Bolster Refugee and Migrant Protections at Sea Amid Mounting Casualties
Body of passenger missing after ferry-Navy craft collision off Mumbai coast found near vessel, death toll mounts to 14: Police.
Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Germany in Mourning