TDP Makes History: One Crore Members Insured Under New Initiative

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in a landmark move, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with leading insurance firms to extend insurance coverage to over one crore of its members. This significant achievement underscores TDP's commitment to its activists' welfare, as confirmed in a recent press release.

According to the agreement, the TDP has paid a substantial first premium of Rs 42 crore to provide party members with insurance for the year 2025. Each activist is now eligible for Rs 5 lakh in accidental insurance, reflecting the party's pioneering efforts in member welfare under the leadership of Nara Lokesh.

Additionally, a dedicated legal wing has been established to support activists facing legal challenges from previous governance. The NTR Trust has also opened residential schools for the children of deceased activists, signaling the party's ongoing commitment to social support and advocacy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

