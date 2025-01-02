Sanjay Raut Predicts Uncertainty for Modi Government

Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has cast doubts on the longevity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central government, questioning if it will survive until 2026. Raut argues that if the government collapses before its term, it could spark political upheaval in Maharashtra and beyond.

Responding to rumors that some Shiv Sena (UBT) members might defect after the party's lackluster performance in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Raut dismissed these claims. He refuted speculation about Rajan Salvi, a former MLA, possibly leaving the party, emphasizing there is no internal unrest.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls, surpassing the majority mark. However, without a clear majority, BJP relies on allies, a departure from its previous standalone dominance. Raut's statements highlight the shifting political landscape and internal dynamics within Shiv Sena (UBT).

(With inputs from agencies.)